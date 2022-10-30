Steelers Vs. Eagles 2022 Week 8: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2022 Week 8

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (6-0)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, October 30, 2022

Site: Lincoln Financial field (67,594) • Philadelphia, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Eagles -10.5

Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games.

Pittsburgh are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games.

Pittsburgh are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games against Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh are 6-12 SU in their last 18 games against Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh are 2-8 SU in their last 10 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 0-9 SU in their last 9 games when playing on the road against Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference East division.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games played in October.

Philadelphia are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

Philadelphia are 6-0 SU in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Philadelphia’s last 8 games at home.

Philadelphia are 9-0 SU in their last 9 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Philadelphia are 0-5-1 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Philadelphia are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games played in October.

Philadelphia are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games played in week 8.

Steelers Injuries

CB Levi Wallace (shoulder) – Out

DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee) – Out

CB Josh Jackson (groin) – Out

K Chris Boswell (right groin) – Out

Eagles Injuries:

NONE

Weather:

Game Release:

Game Capsule: