Steelers Vs. Eagles 2022 Week 8: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2022 Week 8
Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (6-0)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, October 30, 2022
Site: Lincoln Financial field (67,594) • Philadelphia, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (regional)
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Eagles -10.5
Trends:
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games.
Pittsburgh are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games.
Pittsburgh are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games against Philadelphia.
Pittsburgh are 6-12 SU in their last 18 games against Philadelphia.
Pittsburgh are 2-8 SU in their last 10 games on the road.
Pittsburgh are 0-9 SU in their last 9 games when playing on the road against Philadelphia.
Pittsburgh are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference East division.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games played in October.
Philadelphia are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.
Philadelphia are 6-0 SU in their last 6 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone OVER in 7 of Philadelphia’s last 8 games at home.
Philadelphia are 9-0 SU in their last 9 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Philadelphia are 0-5-1 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Philadelphia are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games played in October.
Philadelphia are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games played in week 8.
Steelers Injuries
CB Levi Wallace (shoulder) – Out
DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee) – Out
CB Josh Jackson (groin) – Out
K Chris Boswell (right groin) – Out
Eagles Injuries:
NONE
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_oct_30_2022_at_philadelphia-eagles_weekly_release
Game Capsule: