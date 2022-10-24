Steelers Vs Dolphins Injury Thread

On a 3rd and 3 incompletion by Tua Tagovailoa late in the fourth quarter, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace appeared to injure his shoulder and was treated by medical personnel on the field. Wallace broke up the third-down pass, and walked to the Pittsburgh sidelines along with trainers. We’ll keep you updated to any change of Wallace’s status.

UPDATE: Johnson has returned to the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson went down with an injury after a 1st and 10 reception in the third quarter of the Steelers’ Week 7 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Johnson appeared to clutch his arm and was treated by medical personnel on the field. Per Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Johnson did not need to go in the blue medical tent, which is a good sign for his potential return to the game. Pittsburgh trails Miami 16-10 in the third quarter.