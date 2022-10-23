Steelers Vs. Dolphins: Inactives For Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 7 Sunday night regular season road game against the Miami Dolphins, and as expected, two players for the road team will miss the contest due to injuries.

After once again dealing with a hamstring injury some this past week, Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is inactive for the team’s Sunday night road game against the Dolphins. Witherspoon injured his hamstring during the team’s Week 3 Thursday night road loss, and he has not played since. He ended the week listed as doubtful on the injury report after doing some limited work in practice. This will make the fourth consecutive game he’s missed with his injury.

Also out because of injury Sunday night is wide receiver Steven Sims, who dealt with a hamstring injury this past week. Sims injured his hamstring in the team’s week 6 game and he failed to practice all week. He was officially ruled out for Sunday night on the team’s injury report. Wide receiver Gunner Olszewski will handle the return duties Sunday night against the Dolphins.

The Steelers’ list of three other players that are inactive on Sunday night are all healthy scratches. Those three players are quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green, and inside linebacker Mark Robinson.

After missing the Week 6 game with injuries, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, cornerback Cameron Sutton, tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace are all back Sunday night and thus active.

Steelers Inactive Players

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

WR Steven Sims

QB Mason Rudolph

G Kendrick Green

ILB Mark Robinson

Dolphins Inactive Players

RB Myles Gaskin

WR Erik Ezukanma

QB Skylar Thompson

CB Keion Crossen

CB Kader Kohou

DE Emmanuel Ogbah