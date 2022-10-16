Steelers Vs. Buccaneers 2022 Week 6: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2022 Week 6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, October 16, 2022
Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: FOX (regional)
Announcers: TBD (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analysis), Pam Oliver (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers +7.5
Trends:
Tampa Bay are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Tampa Bay’s last 5 games.
Tampa Bay are 11-4 SU in their last 15 games.
Tampa Bay are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games against Pittsburgh.
Tampa Bay are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against Pittsburgh.
Tampa Bay are 6-0 SU in their last 6 games on the road.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Tampa Bay are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Tampa Bay are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games played in October.
Tampa Bay are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games played in week 6.
Pittsburgh are 1-4-1 ATS in their last 6 games.
Pittsburgh are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games at home.
Pittsburgh are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference South division.
Pittsburgh are 14-4 SU in their last 18 games played in October.
Pittsburgh are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games played in week 6.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games played on a Sunday.
Buccaneers Injuries:
DT Akiem Hicks (foot) – Out
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep) – Out
S Logan Ryan (foot) – Out
WR Julio Jones (knee) – Doubtful
S Mike Edwards (elbow) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) – Out
CB Cameron Sutton (hamstring) – Out
CB Levi Wallace (concussion) – Out
CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) – Out
TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion) – Out
DE DeMarvin Leal (knee) – Out – IR
Weather:
Game Release:steelers_oct_16_2022_vs_tampa-bay-buccaneers_weekly_release
Game Capsule:Week 6-Capsule-Steelers-Buccaneers