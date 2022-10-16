Steelers Vs. Buccaneers 2022 Week 6: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2022 Week 6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, October 16, 2022

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: FOX (regional)

Announcers: TBD (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analysis), Pam Oliver (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers +7.5

Trends:

Tampa Bay are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Tampa Bay’s last 5 games.

Tampa Bay are 11-4 SU in their last 15 games.

Tampa Bay are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games against Pittsburgh.

Tampa Bay are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against Pittsburgh.

Tampa Bay are 6-0 SU in their last 6 games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Tampa Bay are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Tampa Bay are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games played in October.

Tampa Bay are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games played in week 6.

Pittsburgh are 1-4-1 ATS in their last 6 games.

Pittsburgh are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games at home.

Pittsburgh are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference South division.

Pittsburgh are 14-4 SU in their last 18 games played in October.

Pittsburgh are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games played in week 6.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games played on a Sunday.

Buccaneers Injuries:

DT Akiem Hicks (foot) – Out

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep) – Out

S Logan Ryan (foot) – Out

WR Julio Jones (knee) – Doubtful

S Mike Edwards (elbow) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) – Out

CB Cameron Sutton (hamstring) – Out

CB Levi Wallace (concussion) – Out

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) – Out

TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion) – Out

DE DeMarvin Leal (knee) – Out – IR

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

Game Capsule: