Steelers Vs. Bills 2022 Week 5: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2022 Week 5
Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) vs. Buffalo Bills (3-1)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, October 9, 2022
Site: Highmark Stadium (71,608) • Orchard Park, NY
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (regional)
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Bills -14
Trends:
Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.
Pittsburgh are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games against Buffalo.
Pittsburgh are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games against Buffalo.
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games on the road.
Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games when playing on the road against Buffalo.
Pittsburgh are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference East division.
Pittsburgh are 12-4-1 ATS in their last 17 games played in October.
Buffalo are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Buffalo’s last 7 games against Pittsburgh.
Buffalo are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games at home.
Buffalo are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Buffalo’s last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 7 games played in October.
Buffalo are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games played in week 5.
Buffalo are 4-1-1 ATS in their last 6 games when playing as the favourite.
Steelers Injuries:
CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) – Out
S Terrell Edmunds (concussion) – Out
CB Cameron Sutton (groin, hamstring) – Questionable
Bills Injuries
CB Christian Benford (hand) – Out
WR Jamison Crowder (ankle) – Out – IR
TE Dawson Knox (foot, hamstring) – Out
WR Jake Kumerow (ankle) – Out
S Jordan Poyer (ribs) – Out
LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) – Questionable
WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) – Questionable
DT Ed Oliver (ankle) – Questionable
DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:steelers_oct_9_2022_at_buffalo-bills_weekly_release
Game Capsule:Week 5-Capsule-Steelers-Bills