Steelers Vs. Bills 2022 Week 5: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2022 Week 5

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) vs. Buffalo Bills (3-1)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, October 9, 2022

Site: Highmark Stadium (71,608) • Orchard Park, NY

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Bills -14

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.

Pittsburgh are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games against Buffalo.

Pittsburgh are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games against Buffalo.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games when playing on the road against Buffalo.

Pittsburgh are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference East division.

Pittsburgh are 12-4-1 ATS in their last 17 games played in October.

Buffalo are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Buffalo’s last 7 games against Pittsburgh.

Buffalo are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games at home.

Buffalo are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Buffalo’s last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 7 games played in October.

Buffalo are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games played in week 5.

Buffalo are 4-1-1 ATS in their last 6 games when playing as the favourite.

Steelers Injuries:

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) – Out

S Terrell Edmunds (concussion) – Out

CB Cameron Sutton (groin, hamstring) – Questionable

Bills Injuries

CB Christian Benford (hand) – Out

WR Jamison Crowder (ankle) – Out – IR

TE Dawson Knox (foot, hamstring) – Out

WR Jake Kumerow (ankle) – Out

S Jordan Poyer (ribs) – Out

LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) – Questionable

WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) – Questionable

DT Ed Oliver (ankle) – Questionable

DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) – Questionable

Weather:

ORCHARD PARK WEATHER



Game Release:

Game Capsule: