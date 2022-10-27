Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 8: Levi Wallace, Larry Ogunjobi Remain Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 8, ahead of the team’s sunday road game against the Philadelphi Eagles, and the Thursday offering shows several players moving in the right direction.

Not practicing again for the Steelers on Thursday were cornerback Levi Wallace (shoulder) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee). Friday now becomes a real important day for those two players. Not having Ogunjobi on Sunday against the Eagles would be a huge loss so hopefully he can get back after it on Friday. Wallace was injured in the second half of the team’s Week 7 game.

The Steelers added defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related/rest) to the injury report on Thursday after giving him a day off from practice. Obviously, Heyward should be back full on Friday and ultimately play on Sunday against the Eagles.

After not practicing on Wednesday, cornerback Josh Jackson (groin) was limited on Thursday and that’s a move in the right direction for him. It will now be interesting to see if he can be a full participant on Friday.

Practicing fully on Thursday for the Steelers were defensive tackle Montravius Adams (hamstring), tight end Pat Freiermuth (ankle), wide receiver Steven Sims (hamstring), and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring). Sims and Freiermuth were listed on Wednesday as limited participants and they are expected to play on Sunday against the Eagles. As for Adams, he sat out on Wednesday but now seems like he should be good to go on Sunday. Witherspoon is also expected to see action on Sunday as he looks to return from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since Week 3.