Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 7: Pickett, Freiermuth Both Full Again; Several Others Upgraded

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 7, and the Thursday offering ahead of the team’s Sunday night road game against the Miami Dolphins shows that quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion), cornerback Levi Wallace (concussion), and tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) were all full practice participants once again. Wallace and freiermuth both missed the team’s Week 6 game with concussions.

Also listed as full practice participants on Thursday are safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), inside linebacker Myles Jack (ankle), cornerback Cameron Sutton (hamstring), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), cornerback Cameron Sutton (hamstring), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), center Mason Cole (foot, ankle), guard James Daniels (ankle), defensive end Chris Wormley (ankle), and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee).

The Steelers added cornerback James Pierre (hip) to the injury report on Thursday as limited, so we’ll see what transpires with him on Friday for him.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Steelers were wide receiver Steven Sims (hamstring) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not inured related/rest). Heyward, like Pierre, is a new addition to the Thursday injury report but he was obviously given the day off to rest. Sims hurt his hamstring this past Sunday so Friday now becomes an interesting day for him.