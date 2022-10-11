Steelers Sign EDGE David Anenih To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed EDGE rusher David Anenih to their practice squad Tuesday, the team announced moments ago.
Anenih was signed off the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad on September 15th. He was kept on the team’s roster for three weeks but did not dress, losing out to Delontae Scott and Ryan Anderson. On Saturday, the team signed Anderson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, releasing Anenih in a corresponding move. After clearing waivers, Anenih is on the practice squad, essentially making this a swap for Anderson’s place on the team.
An undrafted rookie out of Houston, Anenih shined with the Titans during the summer, recording three sacks and pair of forced fumbles. He’ll now serve as depth and help run scout team during the week. Pittsburgh currently has four outside linebackers on their 53-man roster: Alex Highsmith, Malik Reed, Jamir Jones, and Anderson. They’re still waiting for T.J. Watt’s return which seems increasingly likely to occur after the team’s Week 9 bye.