Steelers Open Week 6 As 8-Point Consensus Home Underdogs To Buccaneers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to win their second game of the 2022 season by beating the (3-2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers opened Week 6 on Tuesday as an 8-point consensus home underdog to the Buccaneers, according to vegasinsider.com.

The Buccaneers, who are coached by Todd Bowles, are led offensively by quarterback Tom Brady, who has completed 141 of his 207 total pass attempts for 1,409 yards in five games played so far this season. Brady has thrown seven touchdown passes and just one interception so far this season. He’s also been sacked seven times through five games played.

Running back Leonard Fournette leads the Buccaneers in receiving entering Week 6 with 26 receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns in five games played. He also leads the team in rushing with 280 yards and a touchdown on 74 total carries.

Wide receiver Russell Gage is second on the team in receiving entering Week 6 with 23 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Mike Evans is third on the team in receiving with 20 receptions for 316 yards and three touchdowns registered so far through five games.

Defensively for the Buccaneers entering Week 6, linebacker Devin White leads the team in total tackles with 40. He also leads the team in sacks with three through five games played. White also has registered five tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, three passes defensed and a forced fumble so far this season.

Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean leads the team in interceptions with two. The Tampa defense has nine total takeaways on the season with six being interceptions and three being fumble recoveries. They have 19 total sacks on the season by 11 different players.

All-time, the Steelers and Buccaneers have met each other 11 times with Pittsburgh winning nine games and Tampa Bay winning two games. The Steelers are 2-1 against the Buccaneers under head coach Mike Tomlin and 0-1 against them at home.

The last time the Steelers and Buccaneers played was in Week 3 of the 2018 season. The Steelers won that game in Tampa Bay by a score of 30-27. The last time the two teams played in Pittsburgh was in Week 4 of the 2014 season. The Buccaneers won that game 27-24.

The Steelers will start rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett against the Buccaneers on Sunday. He will be making his first career home start in Week 6. He is 0-1 as a starter entering Week 6 after losing in Week 5 on the road.