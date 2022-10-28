Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 8: Boswell Added as Questionable; Ogunjobi, Wallace Ruled Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their third official injury report for Week 8 of the 2022 regular season on Friday ahead of their Sunday afternoon road game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and it shows two players officially listed as out and two others listed as questionable.

Not practicing on Friday for the Steelers were defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee), cornerback Levi Wallace (shoulder) and kicker Chris Boswell (groin), who has now been added to the injury report. Ogunjobi and Wallace have officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Eagles while Boswell ends Friday listed as questionable.

With Ogunjobi out, the Steelers might elevate defensive tackle Carlos Davis from the practice squad on Saturday. We will know for sure by Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Davis has not played in a game this season.

Limited on Friday was cornerback Josh Jackson (groin) and that’s two consecutive days for him. He ends the week listed as questionable as well. We will see if he gets upgraded or downgraded on Saturday. The team might elevate a practice squad cornerback on Saturday if Jackson can’t play on Sunday. It would likely be either Quincy Wilson or Mark Gilbert.

Practicing fully on Friday for the Steelers were defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related – resting player), defensive tackle Montravius Adams (hamstring), tight end Pat Freiermuth (ankle), wide receiver Steven Sims (hamstring), and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring). None of those players received game status designations so all should be good to go on Sunday. Witherspoon has been out since Week 3. Sims, on the other hand, missed the team’s Week 7 game.