Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Buccaneers

It’s so much more fun writing about the weird in a win.

– Tom Brady has now made 16 starts against the Pittsburgh Steelers (13 regular season, three postseason). Sunday, his 62.5% completion percentage was the second-lowest in any start against Pittsburgh, only ahead of his 58.1% mark way back in 2004 (a loss). His 6.1 YPA is also the second-lowest of his career, only ahead of 2011 (also a loss).

Pittsburgh handled Brady just about as well as they ever had before. And they did it without their top three corners and star safety.

– Leonard Fournette had run for at least 95 yards in all of his previous three meetings. Today, he was held to just 63 yards.

– Here’s a fun one. Coming into this game, no Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver had caught a touchdown through the first five games, the team’s longest drought since 1990.

In 1990, that streak was broken in the sixth game by WR Louis Lipps, who caught a six-yard TD.

In 2022, that streak was broken in the sixth game by WR Chase Claypool, who caught a six-yard TD.

Both plays came on 2nd down and were caught along the right side. Here’s Lipps’ for reference.

– In the Mike Tomlin era, Mitch Trubisky becomes just the third QB to throw for 140+ yards off the bench, joining Landry Jones and Ben Roethlisberger who did so a month apart in the 2015 season. Since 2000, Roethlisberger (his debut in 2004) and Charlie Batch in 2006 are the only others to have done it.

– More Steelers had a rush (eight) than had a catch (six) yesterday. But the Steelers average just 2.7 yards per carry.

– Connor Heyward is the first non-Steelers WR to have a double-explosive reception (40+ yards) since tight end Vance McDonald’s 49 yard reception against the New Orleans Saints in 2018.

Heyward is the first rookie non-Steelers WR to do it since Le’Veon Bell had a 43-yard grab his rookie season all the way back in 2013.

– Heyward’s catch currently stands as the longest play from scrimmage the Steelers have this year.

– This one is a little specific but pretty crazy. Sunday, the Steelers had three pass conversions on 3rd and 13+. A 3rd and 13 to George Pickens for 14 yards, a 3rd and 15 to Chase Claypool for 17 yards and a 3rd and 15 to Chase Claypool for 16 yards.

According to PFR’s Game Play Finder, this is the first time since at least 1994 – as far back as the data is tracked – the Steelers have had three such conversions in one game. They’ve done it twice a ton. Never thrice. Wild.

– Pittsburgh’s defense had two sacks yesterday. They had just three between Weeks 2-5. Still work to do but progress.

– Cam Heyward had two QB hits in this game. It’s the first time he’s had even one since Week 1. He also picked up his first sack since the literal first play of the year.

– Steven Sims’ 89-yard kick return was the longest the Steelers have had since the 2017 finale against the Cleveland Browns when JuJu Smith-Schuster, a rookie, made a 96-yard house call.

– Chris Boswell now has 22 career field goals of 50+. All other kickers in Steelers’ history have made a combined 26.

– After going 0/4 in the red zone last week, Pittsburgh was 2/3 against the Bucs. Tampa Bay went 1/4.

– Najee Harris now has more receiving touchdowns (two) than he has rushing (one) this season.