Cleveland Browns star edge rusher Myles Garrett crashed his sports car last week. Officers later cited him for speeding, in excess of 20 miles over the posted speed limit, something that has been a pattern for him over the years in the city.

Among the multiple injuries that he sustained in the crash is one to his shoulder that could continue to affect him for the better part of a month, sources have told ESPN earlier this week. With a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder, he has already missed one game—Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons—and he is in danger of missing more.

In addition to the shoulder injury, Garrett also injured his biceps, though according to the ESPN article from Adam Schefter cited above, the shoulder injury is believed to be the more significant and long-lasting of the two.

Initial reports from Tom Pelissero indicated that the crash was caused by Garrett’s attempt on a wet road to swerve to avoid striking an animal. Upon returning to the team days after the crash, he reiterated that story, adding that there was an oncoming vehicle coming toward him as well, initiating the crash.

At this point, it really doesn’t make a difference, because either way, he was found to have been speeding. It’s possible that it was a reindeer, as suggested by members of Twitter, who orchestrated the chain of events, in revenge for Mason Rudolph. This report cannot be confirmed.

asked about Garrett’s availability on Sunday for the team’s next game against the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters, “I think we need to get to Wednesday, kind of take in information as we go and see how those guys feel and see how they look. Until we get to Wednesday, I think it is probably premature”.

He was also asked about the report from Schefter that the shoulder injury could hinder him for several weeks. “I don’t know about that specific report”, he responded. “I would just tell you I want to get to Wednesday. I know he is feeling better so we will see where we are come Wednesday”.

Garrett registered three sacks through the Browns’ first three games of the regular season, along with seven tackles, four of which were for lost yardage. He also had a forced fumble and a batted pass, and five quarterback hits.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were his most recent opponent, and they actively game-planned to minimize his impact; he finished the game, albeit with the win, registering just two assisted tackles in addition to a quarterback hit.