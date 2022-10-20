Saints Vs. Cardinals Week 7 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am. At least I think I am.
The New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals will kick off Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season Thursday night on Amazon Prime. Both of these teams enter the Thursday night game with 2-4 records and thus really needing a win to stay relevant in the NFC.
Tonight’s game features quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Kyler Murray playing against each other. The Thursday night game have not been very entertaining these last several weeks so hopefully that changes in tonight’s matchup. At least the Cardinals will have wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back tonight as he’ll be making his 2022 debut.
Below are the inactive players for Thursday night and as usual, a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the game is included in this post.
Saints Inactives: CB Paulson Adebo, WR Jarvis Landry, CB Marshon Lattimore, OG Andrus Peat, WR Michael Thomas, TE Adam Trautman, DE Payton Turner
Cardinals Inactives: RB James Conner, LB Dennis Gardeck, C Rodney Hudson, CB Trayvon Mullen, K Matt Prater, OG Lecitus SmithNO-ARI