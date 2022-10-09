Report: T.J. Watt Expected To Return Following Steelers’ Bye Week

Pittsburgh Steelers’ star EDGE rusher T.J. Watt is expected to return after the team’s bye week, per the PPG’s Gerry Dulac. That would make for a November 13th, Week 10 return against the New Orleans Saints. Dulac tweeted the news moments ago.

TJ Watt expected to return after the bye on Nov 13 against New Orleans, per team sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) October 9, 2022

Watt suffered a pec injury in Week One. An injury that didn’t require surgery but plenty of rest and rehab, sitting out since then. Pittsburgh’s been unable to replace him and their pass rush has tanked, recording just three sacks over their last four games and failing to sack Buffalo Bills’ QB Josh Allen Sunday. They had just one QB hit from FS Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Watt reportedly also underwent knee surgery one week ago. It’s unclear if the surgery delayed his timeline to return.

Pittsburgh faces Tampa Bay, Miami, and Philadelphia before the Saints game and Watt’s reported return. Sitting at 1-4, it’s quite possible the Steelers are 1-7 by the team Watt puts on a jersey again.

Against the Bengals, Watt recorded six tackles (three TFL) with one sack and one interception. Over his career, he has 73 sacks, closing in on James Harrison’s sack record.