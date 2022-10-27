Ravens Vs. Buccaneers Week 8 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am for sure.
The Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season Thursday night on Amazon Prime. The ravens enter this game with a 4-3 record while the Buccaneers enter it at 3-4 and fresh off two unlikely losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers.
Tonight’s game features quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady playing against each other and Steelers fans will obviously have interest in this Thursday contest as it includes the Ravens playing in it. A Baltimore loss would make the night quite enjoyable.
Below are the inactive players for Thursday night and as usual, a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the game is included in this post. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below if you dare.
Thank you to all two of you for stopping by the site tonight. I love all football so I will be watching.
Ravens Inactives: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, LB Josh Bynes, DE Calais Campbell, OG Ben Cleveland, RB Mike Davis, WR Tylan Wallace
Buccaneers Inactives: TE Cameron Brate, CB Carlton Davis, WR Russell Gage, OG Luke Goedeke, DT Akiem Hicks, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, S Antoine WinfieldBal-TB