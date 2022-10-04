Rams Vs. 49ers Week 4 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium.
This game features the quarterback battle of Mathew Stafford versus Jimmy Garoppolo. The Rams enter this Monday night game with a 2-1 record while the 49ers enter it as a 1-2 team. This is a key NFC West divisional game that will hopefully be entertaining. The 49ers are currently favored by 2-points ahead of the game kicking off.
As usual, I invite all of yinz to chat about this game in the comment section below this post. I will have a Twitter feed going that will include news from the game along with video highlights throughout the night.
Have a great Monday night and thank you for stopping by the site.
Rams Inactives: C Brian Allen, WR Tutu Atwell, CB Cobie Durant, OG David Edwards, CB Shaun Jolly, CB David Long, QB Bryce Perkins
49ers Inactives: DT Javon Kinlaw, WR Danny Gray, S Tarvarius Moore, T Trent Williams, RB Ty Davis-Price, TE Tyler Kroft, OL Nick Zakelj