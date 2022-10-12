Pickett Has ‘Good Command Of The Offense,’ Says Bucs Head Coach

Come Sunday, the Steelers welcome into town the oldest team in the NFL, the Tampa Bay Bucs, led by their 45-year old quarterback Tom Brady, who obviously drives the “oldest” metrics up, as he’s the record holder in virtually every statistical career passing mark. Now in his 23rd season, he’s seen it all, and has a whopping seven Super Bowl rings to his name. On the other side of the spectrum is Pittsburgh’s rookie QB, first-rounder Kenny Pickett, who’s set to make only his second career start.

In Sunday’s 38-3 loss to the Bills, Pickett showed plenty of positive signs, as he threw for 327 yards and one interception. However, his receiving cast other than George Pickens failed to help him out, as several balls yet again were not hauled in, despite clearly hitting the target directly in the hands. Pickett even led more than a handful of drives that crossed midfield, but each ultimately stalled out at or near the edge of field goal range. Earlier today, Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles was asked about facing the rookie on Sunday, and he spoke glowingly about Pickett.

“He’s a very heady football player, he knows where his check downs are,” Bowles said via the Bucs Official YouTube Channel. “He has a very good arm reading defenses, going to the outside or the inside, can get out of the pocket and run pretty good if he has to.”

That last part will be crucial come Sunday, as the Bucs defense has been very blitz-heavy the past few seasons, both under Bruce Arians and now obviously under Bowles, who was previously the team’s Defensive Coordinator. All-Pro middle linebacker Devin White is very good in this capacity, as looking back, he’s the Devin which Steelers fans alike can look back on and say they wish donned the black and gold, as both he and Devin Bush were top-10 picks in 2019.

The Tampa defense is also very staunch against the run, so lanes may once again be scarce for running back Najee Harris. The secondary of the Bucs has been leaky however, so look for Pickett to get some shots downfield to help spark a stagnant ground attack, that is, if his receivers can hold onto the football.

“It looks like he has a good command of the offense so we’re expecting him to play well.”