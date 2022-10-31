Najee Harris Doing A Good Job Of Keeping Steelers Positive, Pointed In Right Direction, Mason Cole Says

Frustrations are starting to bubble up in a more frequent fashion for members of the Pittsburgh Steelers in recent weeks, especially offensively.

Following Sunday’s embarrassing 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and second-year running back Najee Harris had some pointed words regarding the offensive performance. Harris’ comments about the team lacking “experience, discipline, and accountability” certainly raised some eyebrows, as did his comments about the lack of production in the first half.

“I can’t make the hole. I can’t do everything,” Harris said to reporters following the loss, according to a tweet from 93.7 The Fan. “I try to control what I can control. I don’t know what more I can do other than vocalize it.”

Those comments certainly ruffled some feathers and showed that the locker room — at least on the offensive side of the football — could be fracturing a bit, starting with a captain. But, according to veteran center Mason Cole, who has become a strong voice within the room, Harris is doing a good job of keeping the Steelers positive and moving in the right direction despite the struggles, he stated to reporters Monday from inside the locker room at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, according to video via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski.

“I think Najee does a really good job of staying positive,” Cole stated to reporters Monday, according to video via Adamski. “He understands how hard this league is. There’s gonna be ups and downs, and he’s keeping us on the right track in a positive way, and keeping guys locked in and focused.”

Harris was voted a team captain for a reason. He has that positive outlook overall, but he’s not afraid to call it like it is and challenge teammates. His comments after the game on Sunday were a bit startling, but realistically, they were the truth.

It might not sound positive publicly, and that’s what happens with frustration, but inside the room there’s no player questioning Harris at this point, or doubting his leadership capabilities. He’s not playing well on the field, but he’s taken accountability in the past and has put the focus on him.

Staying positive, staying together and pushing in the right direction as a team is the key moving through treacherous waters.