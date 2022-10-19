Minkah Fitzpatrick Expects To Play Against Former Team This Weekend

After missing Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay, FS Minkah Fitzpatrick believes he’ll suit up Sunday night to face his former team. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Fitzpatrick said he expects to play against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7 as shared by The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo.

Asked Minkah Fitzpatrick if he expects to be able to play in Miami after sitting out last week with a knee injury. He said yes. (Obviously, we'll have to monitor the injury report throughout the week) — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) October 19, 2022

Fitzpatrick missed the Bucs game with a knee injury that had bothered him for at least a couple weeks, leading to the team shutting him down for a game instead of trying to play through it. Despite missing Fitzpatrick and three starting cornerbacks, the Steelers’ secondary and defense shut down Tom Brady, holding Tampa Bay’s offense to 18 points and going just 1/4 in the red zone.

The Steelers’ secondary should look a lot healthier this weekend. Along with Fitzpatrick, CB Levi Wallace is expected to return while Mike Tomlin sounded optimistic about CBs Cam Sutton and Ahkello Witherspoon. TE Pat Freiermuth is also expected to play.

Fitzpatrick was drafted by the Dolphins in 2018. Unhappy with his role, he asked for a trade in 2019 and was dealt to the Steelers after Week Two for a first round pick, a rare move for Pittsburgh to make. But the move has paid off tenfold, Fitzpatrick becoming a star and All-Pro safety earning a long-term extension that at the time of signing, made him the highest-paid safety in football. Prior to the injury, Fitzpatrick was off to a hot start with three interceptions in five games.

The Steelers will release their Wednesday injury report later today.