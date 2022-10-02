Man Dies At Acrisure Stadium During Sunday’s Game After Falling From Escalator

A man died at Acrisure Stadium during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Sunday game against the New York Jets after falling from an escalator, Pittsburgh’s Department of Public Safety reports. They released the news a short time ago via this tweet.

On October 2nd, @PghEMS and @PghPolice within Acrisure Stadium responded after an adult male fell from an escalator. Paramedics transported him in critical condition to a local hospital.

He later passed from his injuries. More Here: ➡️ https://t.co/hS41BrU0wM pic.twitter.com/ebvyUasCCu — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 2, 2022

They describe an adult man falling from an escalator shortly after the game was over. Rushed to the hospital in critical condition, he later died from his injuries.

According to the report, it happened around 4:45 PM/EST which would place it after the Steelers’ game had ended. There’s no word on how the man fell. His identity has also not yet been released.

We’ll update this post with any details should they be provided throughout the evening.