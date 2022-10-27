Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
On this Thursday version of The Terrible Take, I acknowledge the fine 2022 season that veteran Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Myles Jack has put together through seven games played.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 602)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-10-27-22-episode-602
6bc9mw6n