Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 597, Alexa DellaRocco discusses Pittsburgh Steelers CB Josh Jackson, an unsung hero in the team’s Week 6 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 597)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-10-22-22-episode-597
6bc9mw6n