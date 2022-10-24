Levi Wallace Only Player Tomlin Lists With Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers injury report was light after their 20-16 loss against the Miami Dolphins, with Mike Tomlin only listing Levi Wallace with a shoulder injury in his postgame press conference.

“From an injury perspective, Levi Wallace has a shoulder, it’s being evaluated as we speak, I don’t have any information on it,” Tomlin said in his press conference via the team’s YouTube channel.

Wallace hurt his shoulder on the team’s last defensive play before their final offensive drive when he broke up a 3rd and 3 pass by Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill. Wallace had a chance to pick the ball off, but he failed to do so and it appeared he hurt something while diving to make a play on the ball.

Since there wasn’t an actual defensive play after his injury, it’s unknown whether or not Wallace would’ve come back, as Miami just knelt to end the game. We’ll keep you updated on Wallace’s status throughout the week and what his availability might look like for Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles.