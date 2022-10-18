Injury Roundup: Levi Wallace, Pat Freiermuth Trending Towards Playing Versus Dolphins

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking healthier for Week 7 than they were in Week 6. During his weekly Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin offered positive news on the injury front heading into Sunday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

“Steve Sims may be slowed a little bit by hamstring that may slow him at the early portions of the week. James Daniel Daniels an ankle, Myles Jack an ankle, Larry Ogunjobi a knee. Mason Cole has been in and out with that foot/ankle that may limit him. But we expect all of those guys to show…Cam Sutton, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Witherspoon, we’ve had a couple of guys that were in the protocol who have not yet received final clearance, but there’s an anticipation there that they will. Levi Wallace and Freiermuth, both guys scheduled to participate fully tomorrow and go through some procedural things that will put them on the other side of the protocol and lean them toward participation as we get ready for the weekend.”

While it’s a long list of names, it’s generally positive news. Five Steelers were injured last week due to injury: Levi Wallace, Pat Freiermuth, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Sutton, and Ahkello Witherspoon. It sounds like all five have a chance to play this weekend.

As Tomlin noted, Cole has battled a foot and ankle injury throughout the season, briefly exiting Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay. After using roughly an entire roll of tape on his foot, he returned and finished out the game. Sims made a strong impact in Sunday’s win with an 89-yard kick return and 24-yard punt return. Jack battled through an ankle injury for the majority of the game before exiting in the fourth quarter.

As we wrote earlier, QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) is scheduled to be a full participant in tomorrow’s practice. Tomlin told reporters Pickett will start if medically cleared.

Pittsburgh will release their first official injury report Wednesday afternoon.