‘I’m Not Quitting’: LB Myles Jack Ready To Ride With Pittsburgh Despite 2-5 Start

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a tough loss at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday night, losing to the Miami Dolphins 16-10. The defense dropped four potential interceptions and Kenny Pickett threw three picks of his own including the game-deciding INT to CB Noah Igbinoghene.

After appearing to be in for a long day at the offense after the first quarter, Pittsburgh’s defense really buckled down. Miami moved the ball basically at will up-and-down the field to start the game, but the Steelers managed to hold the Dolphins to two field goals, keeping the score 13-0 after quarter #1. From then on, Miami only put up three more points the entire game and failed to get anything going in terms of sustaining drives. Despite the 2-5 record, LB Myles Jack believes that this team has the talent to turn this ship around.

“I feel like, for one, it’s early in the year obviously, you could say we’re six or seven plays from our record looking completely different,” Jack said to the media Sunday on video from the team’s YouTube channel. “But at the end of the day, we still got ten games left. So, I feel like we can put a stop, kind of contain Tom Brady, then come back to this dynamic offense where you got [Tyreek] Hill, [Jaylen] Waddle, [Raheem] Mostert, and we’re giving them 16 points. I feel like that’s definitely something to build off of. So, I’m excited, I’m excited. I’m not quitting.”

Despite having the worst start in franchise history in several decades, Jack has a point when it comes to the play of Pittsburgh’s defense. They got torched against Josh Allen and the Bills, but since then have really buckled down against some of the NFL’s most potent offenses. They flustered Tom Brady and the cast of weapons the Buccaneers have at his disposal, holding the GOAT to 18 points as the offense did just enough to come away with the victory. The Dolphins have been a dynamic offense with Tua Tagovailoa as the starting QB, but they managed to slow them down too, holding them 16 points on the game while still surrendering 372 yards of total offense.

Every team can go back and list six or seven plays that would have directly changed the outcome of games, but Jack makes a valid point when you go back to the tipped passes in the Jets game, the fumble by Gunner Olszewski, and other instances that directly led to Pittsburgh losing in recent weeks. Jack and the defense should leave this game in Miami with their heads held high as they played admirably down the stretch. However, the offense needs to start holding up their end of the bargain if Pittsburgh wishes to change the outcome of these games and finish with a respectable record when the 2022 season comes to a close.