Halloween Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel across the Keystone State to face the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday at 1 PM/EST. Philadelphia remains the NFL’s lone unbeaten team while the Steelers’ season is on the line this weekend. 2-6 would mark the unofficial end of their season. Pittsburgh enters this game as predictable underdogs and will need more from their offense to match the Eagles’ potent attack. Either way, we’re here to cover it for you this weekend.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – Will the Steelers beat the Eagles this weekend?

2 – Who will have more rushing yards – Najee Harris or QB Jalen Hurts?

3 – Which Steeler will have more tackles – Cam Heyward or Cam Sutton?

4 – How many passing TDs will the Steelers have in this game?

5 – Final one. Will Matt Canada be the Steelers’ OC following the Eagles game?

Tiebreaker: How many receiving yards will Chase Claypool have in this game?

Recap of 2022 Week Seven Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Steelers lose a winnable game. Steelers Depot respondents believed the Steelers could win with 71.4% picking the underdog. Unfortunately, the Steelers could not close the deal at the end of the game and fell 16-10 to the Dolphins.

Question 2: Tua Tagovailoa completed 21 of 35 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown. That gave him a quarterback rating of 92.7. If Minkah Fitzpatrick failed to breakup the pass to Mostert at the goal line and he scored, Tua would have ended up with a 105.3 rating. But Miami settled for a field goal and Tua’s rating under 100 giving 80.4% of respondents a point. Here’s a link to a quarterback rating calculator for those that like to play with “what if” scenarios.

Question 3: Najee carried the ball 17 times for 65 yards. That performance rewarded 62.5% of respondents who predicted Najee gaining over 55.5 rushing yards.

Question 4: Tua Tagovailoa releases the ball very quickly. At one point in the game, announcers said he was releasing the ball 2.3 seconds after the snap. That quick release helped keep his jersey clean. The Steelers failed to sack him and registered only one quarterback hit on a drop back by Malik Reed. Only four respondents got this question correct.

Question 5: Chase Claypool caught five of his eight targeted passes. Pat Freiermuth caught eight of nine targets. 64.3% of respondents got this right.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Game Winner TUA O/U 100 QB Rating Najee O/U 55.5 Rush Yards 2 or More Sacks? Claypool or Freiermuth? SD Consensus STEELERS NO OVER YES FREIERMUTH Correct Answers DOLPHINS NO OVER NO FREIERMUTH

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered three out of five questions correctly.

Five folks just missed the five-point weekly bonus by one missed answer. Four (Kdog, Wa_steel, Jesse Logue, and Steel_Man24) picked the Steelers to sack Tua two or more times. Stone Age Tone was the outlier. He got each question right except Najee gaining over 55.5 rushing yards.

The tiebreaker came down to how many passing yards Steelers quarterbacks combined for. Three were within 18 to 36 yards of the answer. Steel_Man24 predicted 265 yards which was within eight yards. But Stone Age Tone came closest by predicting 261. Just four yards off the 257 gross passing yards by the Steelers. So , Stone Age Tone wins $25 this week!

Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email [email protected]) with your PayPal address to receive your share of the winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

Andi B and Ken Sterner remain at one and two at the top of the leaderboard.

Just one person fell off the leaderboard from last week. He needs to take a trip back on this week with a strong showing. DLFoot returns to the leaderboard after a week’s absence. Plus, Wes Lee, FlaFan47, Lambert58, and Deep_derp reach the leaderboard for the first time this season.

Keep answering every week. Getting all five questions right could slingshot you toward the top with the five-point bonus.

2022 Regular Season leaderboard after week 7:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Andi B 32 First Ken Sterner 30 Second PittShawnC 27 Third (tie) +2 MAK Lives Free 27 Third (tie) Pius Street Uke 26 Fifth (tie) wa_steel 26 Fifth (tie) +4 GhotiFish 26 Fifth (tie) -1 Beaver Falls Hosiery 26 Fifth (tie) +2 Shannon Stephenson 25 Ninth (tie) -2 Steelers D 25 Ninth (tie) Andy N 25 Ninth (tie) Jesse Logue 25 Ninth (tie) +5 Don2727 25 Ninth (tie) Steel_Man24 25 Ninth (tie) +5 Ted Webb 24 15th (tie) -1 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 24 15th (tie) -1 Stone Age Tone 24 15th (tie) +10 ManRayX 24 15th (tie) -6 Kdog 24 15th (tie) +10 hoptown 23 20th (tie) -6 B&G 23 20th (tie) +5 Steven Small 23 20th (tie) -6 Slim Stew 23 20th (tie) -6 Ichabod 23 20th (tie) +5 Jason W 23 20th (tie) +5 Steelers32 23 20th (tie) -6 Chris92021 23 20th (tie) +5 Ratsotex 22 28th (tie) -14 *DLFoot 22 28th (tie) +6 Mike Bianchi 22 28th (tie) -14 GreenBastard 22 28th (tie) -3 Agustin-ARG 22 28th (tie) -3 *Wes Lee 22 28th (tie) +6 *FlaFan47 22 28th (tie) +6 *Lambert58 22 28th (tie) +6 RMSteeler 22 28th (tie) -14 *Deep_derp 22 28th (tie) +6

*New to leaderboard

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.