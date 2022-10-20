Damontae Kazee’s 21-Day Practice Window Opened, Remains On IR

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee’s 21-day practice window was opened today, although he still remains on injured reserve, per Steelers.com. Kazee was injured in the Steelers’ final preseason game against the Detroit Lions and later served a three-game suspension while on IR for a violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Kazee, who signed with the Steelers this offseason following stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys, was expected to play a key role as Pittsburgh’s third safety behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds. A wrist injury landed him on IR though, and Pittsburgh’s depth has been tested with both Fitzpatrick and Edmunds missing time with injuries.

Obviously, Kazee won’t be ready to play this week and there’s also a chance he misses the team’s Week 8 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, although he said he plans to practice next week. At the latest, he’ll be activated off IR in time for their Week 10 tilt with the New Orleans Saints coming off their bye week. By then, Pittsburgh’s secondary should hopefully be fully healthy and we’ll be able to see their defense function at 100%, assuming T.J. Watt is also back by then.