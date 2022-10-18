Broncos Vs. Chargers Week 6 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 6 of the 2022 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.
This game features the quarterback battle of Russell Wilson versus Justin Herbert and it’s an important AFC West divisional game to boot. The Broncos enter this Monday night game with a 2-3 record while the Chargers enter it as a 3-2 team. Hopefully this will be an entertaining game to close out Week 6. The Chargers are currently favored by 4-points ahead of the game kicking off.
Broncos Inactives: LB Josey Jewell, TE Albert O., CB Darius Phillips, S Caden Sterns, S D. Turner-Yell, DE E Uwazurike, WR Jalen Virgil
Chargers Inactives: WR Keenan Allen, DT C. Covington, C C. Linsley, TE Richard Rodgers, RB Isaiah Spiller, QB Easton Stick, S JT Woods