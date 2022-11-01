Bengals Vs. Browns Week 8 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Cleveland Browns hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium
This game features the quarterback battle of Jacoby Brissett vs Joe Burrow to close out Week 8 and it is an AFC North matchup to boot. The Browns enter this Monday night game with a 2-5 record while the Bengals enter it as a 4-3 team. Hopefully this will be an entertaining game to close out Week 8. The Bengals are currently favored by 3.5-points ahead of the game kicking off.
Bengals Inactives: WR Ja’Marr Chase, WR Stanley Morgan, CB Eli Apple, RB Trayveon Williams, DT Josh Tupou, OT D’Ante Smith, G Jackson Carman
Browns Inactives: QB Kellen Mond, CB Denzel Ward, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, T Chris Hubbard, G Wyatt Teller, TE David Njoku, DT Perrion Winfrey