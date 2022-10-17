AFC North Week 6 Recap: Division Tightens With Steelers, Bengals Both Victorious

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their Week 6 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-18 on Sunday, and they were one of just two AFC North teams to get a victory this week.

Like the Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals also won on Sunday as the beat the New Orleans Saints on the road by a score of 30-26. The Bengals took the lead for good in the game with a 60-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Burrow to wide receiver Jamarr Chase with 1:57 left in the contest.

Burrow finished the game having completed 28 of his 37 total pass attempts for 300 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed four times for 25 yards and a touchdown. His other two touchdown passes on Sunday went to Chase and running back Joe Mixon. Chase ended the game with seven catches for 132 yards and two scores. Mixon finished with 45 yards on eight rushes, and he also chipped in four catches for 23 yards.

Defensively for the Bengals on Sunday, linebacker Germaine Pratt led the team in total tackles with 14. The Bengals failed to record a takeaway on Sunday, and they also only registered one sack in the contest. The unit gave up 399 total yards of offense to the Saints in their win.

Elsewhere in Sunday AFC North play, the Baltimore Ravens lost 24-20 on the road to the New York Giants despite leading the game 20-10 with 12:54 left in the fourth quarter.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 17 of his 32 total pass attempts for 210 yards with one touchdown and one interception in his team’s Sunday loss. Jackson also rushed for 77 yards on seven carries against the Giants. He also lost a fumble in the game and was sacked twice by the Giants’ defense. Jackson’s lone touchdown pass of the game went to tight end Mark Andrews, who ended the contest with 77 yards on his seven total catches.

Ravens’ running back Kenyan Drake led his team on the ground on Sunday as he had 119 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Drake also had one reception in the game for 8 yards. Kicker Justin Tucker had one field goal in the game, but he also missed one.

Defensively for the Ravens on Sunday, linebacker Patrick Queen led his team with seven tackles. Queen also recorded one of the Ravens’ four sacks in the game and forced a fumble that safety Chuck Clark recovered. That was the only takeaway that the Ravens had on Sunday against the Giants.

Finally, the Cleveland Browns also lost in Week 6 as they were beaten by the New England Patriots at home and by a score of 38-15.

In the Browns’ Sunday afternoon loss, quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 21 of his 45 total pass attempts for 266 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Brissett also rushed once in the game for no gain, and he was sacked three times by the Patriots’ defense. He also lost a fumble in the game.

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper had the only touchdown reception for his team in the game and fellow wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones recorded four receptions for 74 yards. Browns running back Nick Chubb led his team in rushing with 56 yards on 12 carries. Chubb also had one reception for 14 yards in his team’s Sunday loss to the Patriots.

Defensively for the Browns on Sunday afternoon, linebacker Jacob Phillips led the team in total tackles with ten. Defensive end Myles Garrett recorded both sacks that the Browns had on Sunday. He also forced a fumble that safety John Johnson recovered. It was the only takeaway of the game by the Browns on Sunday.

Looking ahead to Week 7 action in the AFC North, the 2-4 Steelers will play the 3-3 Miami Dolphins next Sunday night on the road. The 3-3 Ravens will host the 2-4 Browns next Sunday afternoon and the 3-3 Bengals will play host to the 3-3 Atlanta Falcons at the same time. The Ravens are technically leading the AFC North division entering Week 7 thanks to them beating the Bengals in Week 5.