2022 Week 8 Steelers Vs Eagles Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers trail the Philadelphia Eagles 21-10 entering the second half. A big defensive drive to start out the 2nd half for the Steelers. If they want any chance at keeping this competitive, a defensive stand or turnover would go a long way.

Kenny Pickett has played okay – not great, but has avoided costly turnovers. Penalties have been the defining characteristic of this game, especially on offense.

Pickett first half: 12/18

94 yards

0 TD

0 INT

79.4 Rate

3 sacks#Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎃 (@Steelersdepot) October 30, 2022

Kenny Pickett is the Steelers leading rusher at the half with 29 yards. The rest of the team has 22 yards combined. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 30, 2022

According to ESPN, that Steelers FG dropped the Eagles win probability from 95.1% all the way down to 93%. Lol. — Melanie Friedlander (@Girlsurgeon) October 30, 2022

1H notes:

Minkah missed chance at early INT & was TD

Hurts sharp to Brown over Witherspoon for 2 more TDs

Nice 4thD trick TD

Pickett sacked 3x

Najee 0 yards, 4 rush

Oline not good

Pickens 3 TRGTS, 0 catches

Malik reed nice half

Pickett 29 rush

1-7 on 3rd

Eagles 23 rush#Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎃 (@Steelersdepot) October 30, 2022

START OF 2ND HALF.

Connor Heyward tackled the kickoff at the 25 yard line.

Mike Tomlin tells @tracywolfson the Steelers offense will be "fine" if they cut down on penalties. I mean…are they? — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 30, 2022

1st and 10, James Pierre in the game instead of Ahkello Witherspoon. Pierre defended the go route on the first play of the half. 2nd and 10, Miles Sanders ripped off 21 yards off right tackle. Minkah Fitzpatrick had to make the tackle to save the touchdown.

1st and 10, DeVonta Smith caught the pass for another 10. James Pierre getting targeted early and often in this half.

On 1st, Sanders picked up 10 yards bouncing outside, tackled by Myles Jack and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Three straight plays to pick up 1st downs. Marching down the field. Zach Pascal caught a 34 yard touchdown. Nobody even in his zip code in coverage. Minkah tried to knock him out of bounds before scoring, but wasn’t able. 28-10 Eagles.

With this offense, an 18 point deficit is insurmountable.

Touchback gives Kenny Pickett and the offense the ball at the 25. On 1st, an 8 yard pass to Pat Freiermuth. Targeted Freiermuth on 2nd and 2, but incomplete. On 3rd and 2, deep pass to Diontae Johnson also incomplete.

Direct snap to Benny Snell on the punt, he rushed for 4 to convert.

On 1st and 10, Chuks Okorafor called for offensive holding. 1st and 20, Pickett complete to Claypool who turned upfield for 25 yards. Great effort to finish that play by Claypool.

Claypool holding his hand on the sideline.

On 1st and 10, Pickett complete to Diontae Johnson for 5 yards. Najee Harris up the middle on 2nd for 2 yards. That might be his longest run of the game. On 3rd and 3, Pickett checked down to Najee Harris. Harris did too much dancing before driving upfield and got no gain. Could have maybe picked it up if he lowered his shoulder. 4th and 3, Pickett passed to Najee again who gained 9 yards this time.

On 1st and 10, Pickett complete to Chase Claypool for 5 yards. Glad he is back on the field after holding his hand seemingly in pain. 2nd and 5, Jaylen Warren gained 10 yards. His second 10 yard play of the game.

1st and 10, deep incompletion to Diontae Johnson. Long ball hasn’t been good enough today, on a day where that is the defining trait of the opposition. 2nd and 10, back to Diontae underneath to gain 6 yards. 3rd and 4, incomplete intended for Chase Claypool. On the 11 yard line, you can’t really settle for a field goal here. The Steelers do settle for the field goal. Field goal is good. 28-13 Eagles.

That decision might be criticized, but it does keep it a two possession game with 5:55 left in the 3rd quarter. Coming up empty after a long drive would have been crushing.