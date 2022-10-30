2022 Week 8 Steelers Vs Eagles Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

Thank you for joining us on Steelers Depot for this weeks game blog. In a little over an hour, the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. There was some optimism around TJ Watt being available for this game returning from IR, but he remains on the list through the bye week.

The Eagles have been very good at protecting the football and minimizing negativity while capitalizing on their opponents’ mistakes, currently holding a +12 turnover differential – by far the best mark in the league. Kenny Pickett will need to take care of the football, something he has struggled with through his first few games.

STEELERS INACTIVE PLAYERS

CB Levi Wallace

CB Josh Jackson

QB Mason Rudolph

K Chris Boswell

DT Larry Ogunjobi

ILB Mark Robinson

G Kendrick Green

EAGLES INACTIVE PLAYERS

QB Ian Book

CB Josh Jobe

S Reed Blankenship

RB Trey Sermon

G Josh Sills

Eagles' offense has run-heavy approach. Similar structure to the Dolphins so hopefully Pittsburgh can use adjustments they made last week for this week. Also similar gameplans as Baltimore. Maybe we'll see mesh charge vs zone reads, eight-man boxes, d-line must attack. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 30, 2022

Eagles' RPO heavy on early downs. Get ball on perimeter on bubbles/screens. Run game varied. Big, athletic, talented o-line. A.J. Brown has really opened up pass game and Dallas Goedert might be most underrated TE in football. Designed to get the ball. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 30, 2022

Defense is equally strong if not stronger. Deep, athletic d-line that's adding Robert Quinn. Reddick, Graham, Sweat, Moore/Okorafor will be challenged all game. Cox and Hargrave on the inside. Five Eagles have 2+ sacks. Steelers only have two (Highsmith, Heyward). — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 30, 2022

Eagles not a blitz heavy team but 7th in pressure rate. Rush four, drop seven with a variety of coverages behind. Lots of split field stuff. Philly isn't strong situationally, 3rd down or red zone. Pittsburgh must win money downs. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 30, 2022

Kenny Pickett with a full circle moment, playing against his childhood team in the stadium he grew up going to.

Pittsburgh is going to start with the ball in the first half.

START OF GAME.

The Steelers get the ball on the 25. On 1st down, Najee Harris was stuffed for no gain. On 2nd, Kenny Pickett scrambled for just one yard, almost a sack by Javon Hargrave. On 3rd, Pickett was sacked for a loss of 8. Massive pressure right up the middle of the OL. Eagles sent 5 with a big wrap-around stunt.

Pressley Harvin’s punt went 55 yards, tackled for just a 5 yard return by Miles Boykin. Starting on their 32 yard line, Jalen Hurts gets his first drive.

On 1st, an incomplete pass to DeVonta Smith. AJ Brown picked up 9 yards on a short pass on 2nd down. Ahkello Witherspoon in coverage. Miles Sanders converted, gaining 7 yards on the rush around the right end.

1st down, Sanders gains just one yard, Isaiahh Loudermilk with the tackle for minimal gain. On 2nd, Cam Sutton knocked the ball loose for what would have been another first down. Dallas Goedert caught the 3rd down pass to gain 7. Eagles go for it on 4th and 2, back to Goedert for 5 yards and the conversion.

On 1st, a short pass to Smith was tackled for no gain by Witherspoon and Maulet. The next play, a 39 yard deep pass in the middle of the field caught by AJ Brown for the touchdown. Minkah Fitzpatrick was there, but Brown outmuscled him. 7-0 Eagles.

Minkah furious with himself on the sideline. He needs to make that play. Minkah tried to make the interception when he probably could have settled for the breakup.

On 1st and 10, Pickett complete to Derek Watt for a 5 yard gain. On 2nd and 5, Pickett to Diontae Johnson for 4, but a penalty by Kevin Dotson (ineligible downfield). On 2nd and 10, Pickett back to Johnson for 14 and the conversion. Nice job to overcome the penalty.

Chase Claypool got involved for 8 yards along the sideline on 1st. On 2nd, Chuks Okorafor called for illegal formation, he must not have been on the line of scrimmage. 2nd and 7, Kenny Pickett was sacked, but penalty called. Defensive holding extends the drive and the Steelers overcome offensive penalties again.

On 1st and 10, delay of game backs the Steelers up to 1st and 15 right around the midfield.