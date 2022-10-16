2022 Week 6 Steelers Vs Buccaneers Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

Thank you for joining us for week six action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you have never joined the game blog and discussion thread before on Steelers Depot, you can join the conversation at the bottom of the page in the comment section. Also, refresh the page throughout the game for curated tweets, video highlights, and more.
The Steelers enter this matchup 1-4 on the season. The team is pretty banged up as well, particularly in the secondary which doesn’t bode well when matching up against a Tom Brady offense. Meanwhile on offense, Kenny Pickett gets his first start at Acrisure Stadium which provides some silver lining in an otherwise bleak matchup.
STEELERS INACTIVE PLAYERS
CB Ahkello Witherspoon
S Minkah Fitzpatrick
QB Mason Rudolph
CB Cameron Sutton
CB Levi Wallace
TE Pat Freiermuth
G Kendrick Green
BUCCANEERS INACTIVE PLAYERS
DT Akiem Hicks
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
S Logan Ryan
WR Julio Jones
S Mike Edwards
QB Kyle Trask
WR Deven Thompkins
TE Kyle Rudolph