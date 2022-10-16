2022 NFL Week 6 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|2022 Week 6 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears 8:15 PM ET (THUR)
|Bears +1
|Commanders -1
|Commanders -1
|Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints +2.5
|Bengals -2.5
|Saints +2.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -2.5
|Jaguars +2.5
|Colts -2.5
|New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns -3
|Browns -3
|Patriots +3
|New York Jets at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -7
|Packers -7
|Packers -7
|Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +5.5
|Ravens -5.5
|Ravens -5.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins +3
|Vikings -3
|Vikings -3
|San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons +5
|49ers -5
|49ers -5
|Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -10
|Rams -10
|Panthers +10
|Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks +2.5
|Seahawks +2.5
|Seahawks +2.5
|Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs +2.5
|Bills -2.5
|Bills -2.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -6.5
|Eagles -6.5
|Eagles -6.5
|Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Chargers -5
|Chargers -5
|Chargers -5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers +8.5
|Buccaneers -8.5
|Buccaneers -8.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers +8
|Buccaneers 23-13
|Buccaneers 27-13
|Week 5 Results
|7-9
|6-10
|2022 Results
|34-43-3
|37-40-3