2022 NFL Week 4 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way.
|2022 Week 4 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 PM ET (THUR)
|Bengals -4
|Bengals -4
|Dolphins +4
|Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints 9:30 AM ET (SUN)
|Saints +3
|Vikings -3
|Vikings -3
|Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -3.5
|Colts -3.5
|Colts -3.5
|Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons +1
|Browns -1
|Browns -1
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -6.5
|Jaguars +6.5
|Eagles -6.5
|Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -3
|Commanders +3
|Cowboys -3
|Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions -4
|Lions -4
|Lions -4
|Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens +3
|Bills -3
|Bills -3
|Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans +5
|Chargers -5
|Texans +5
|Chicago Bears at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants -3
|Giants -3
|Giants -3
|Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers -1.5
|Cardinals +1.5
|Cardinals +1.5
|New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -9.5
|Packers -9.5
|Patriots +9.5
|Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders -2.5
|Raiders -2.5
|Raiders -2.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Pick’em
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|49ers -1.5
|Rams +1.5
|Rams +1.5
|New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -3
|Steelers -3
|Steelers -3
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 23-17
|Steelers 24-17
|Week 3 Results
|5-10-1
|7-8-1
|2022 Results
|21-26-1
|24-23-1