Watch: The Depot 180 — September 9 — Episode 255

Episode 255 — September 9, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Ahead of the season opener in Cincinnati against the Bengals, Mike Tomlin conducted his regular Tuesday press conference. In today’s episode I talk about what Mike Tomlin defines as success this early in the season. I also discuss the injury report for both teams and a special honor this season for the late Dwayne Haskins.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.