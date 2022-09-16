Watch: How Cover 2 Beat The Bengals

Bringing you guys another video to close out the week. Here, we’re breaking down the Pittsburgh Steelers extensive use of Cover 2 to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers used it on 20 snaps but mixed it up with variations of it, including inverted Cover 2 and blitzes out of it. We go through those plays and finish with cut-ups of all 20 snaps.

