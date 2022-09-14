The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Week 1 All-22 Recap, Tomlin Tuesday, Injuries With Dr. Mel, Listener Questions, & More

Season 13, Episode 21 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that of course includes going over the latest on injured outside linebacker T.J. Watt and running back Najee Harris.

There’s quite a bit of other Steelers’ news to pass along on this Wednesday and that includes safety Minkah Fitzpatrick being named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 1. The steelers also made a few practice squad moves on Tuesday that we recap early on in this show.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on Tuesday, so Alex and I make sure to recap all the notable things that he said during that media session.

With the all-22 tape from the Steelers’ Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals now digested, Alex and I offer up our extended thoughts on that contest.

Later in this Wednesday show, Dr. Melanie Friedlander once again joins Alex and I, and we go over her thoughts and analysis on injured players Watt and Harris and the outlook for each player. If not already doing so, please follow Melanie on Twitter at @girlsurgeon.

After our interview with Dr. Mel is completed, Alex and I entertain several email questions we received from listeners.

