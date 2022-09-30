The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Jets Full Preview, Coordinator Recap, Week 4 Picks, Listener Questions, & More

Season 13, Episode 28 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes talking about the team’s injury report heading into Friday. We also talk about the health of the Steelers’ Sunday opponent, the New York Jets, early in this show as well.

What could Sunday mean for Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace against the Jets? We discuss that topic early in this show. We then move on to recap the main talking points from the Thursday media sessions of coordinators Matt Canada and Teryl Austin.

We use the middle of this Friday show to provide a full preview of the Steelers Sunday home game against the Jets. We look at what New York does well on both sides of the football and discuss what the Steelers will need to do on Sunday to win the game.

It’s Friday, so Alex and I provide our picks against the spread for all the Week 4 games. That includes us picking the final score of the Steelers’ Sunday home game against the Jets.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions.

