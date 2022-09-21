Season 13, Episode 24 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes recent practice squad developments, Tuesday injury reports, and the retirement of former cornerback Joe Haden.

Tuesday included Matt Canada, Teryl Austin and quarterback Mitch Trubisky all talking to the media so Alex and I go over the key talking points from those media sessions. We spend extra time on quarterback audibling abilities and up-tempo being used more on offense moving forward and if we’ll see an increase in either of those things from the Steelers on a short week.

Alex and I have both fully digested the all-22 tape from the Steelers’ Week 2 home loss to the New England Patriots, so we make sure to go over our closing thoughts on that Sunday contest. We talk a lot about Canadas’s offense in this segment as well as the play of Trubisky.

The Steelers will play the Cleveland Browns on the road Thursday night so to help us get ready for that matchup, Scott Petrak once again joins us. Scott covers the Browns at BrownsZone.com and as usual, he provides great pregame intel on the team ahead of the Thursday night game. If not already doing so, please follow Scott on Twitter at @ScottPetrak and read his work online.

Alex and I then move on to our own preview of the Thursday night game later in this show and that segment includes our predictions for the game.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Browns Preview, News, Haden Retirement, Week 2 All-22, Listener Questions, & More

