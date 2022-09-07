The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers QB Depth Chart, Tomlin Tuesday, 32 Retirement, Watt Restructure, Cap Update, & More

Season 13, Episode 18 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 1 depth chart and especially the order of quarterbacks. We discuss the clerical error that took place between Monday and Tuesday afternoon that sent a lot of fans of the Steelers into a frenzy.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held his first Tuesday press conference of the 2022 regular season, so Alex and I go through the notable things said by him. We also discuss the Tuesday news that centered around Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris having his No. 32 retired by the Steelers.

The Steelers recently restructure the contract of outside linebacker T.J. Watt, so we go over that expected transaction as well as a few others and their financial impact on the team’s salary cap situation. I also provide a cap update on where the team now sits entering the 2022 regular season.

The Steelers made a practice squad move on Wednesday, so Alex and I squeeze that news in. We also talk a little bit about our 2022 expectations for the Steelers prior to giving our predictions on Friday.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Wednesday episode.

