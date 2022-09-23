Steelers Work Out Three Linebackers Friday

The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out three players on Friday. According to the NFL’s transaction wire via PFN’s Aaron Wilson, the team worked out LBs Marquel Lee, Dorian O’Daniel, and Joel Iyiegbuniwe.

Lee, 26, most recently finished up a second stint with the Buffalo Bills, released by the team during training camp. He’s made 19 career starts in 45 career games, recording 115 tackles with three pass deflections. All of his gameday experience have come as a member of the Raiders’ organization, with the team from 2017 to 2021. He was originally a 5th round pick of the team out of Wake Forest in the 2017 draft.

O’Daniel has appeared in 58 career games while also recording 58 tackles. He’s spent the past four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and primarily played on special teams. He was a third round pick of the Chiefs in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Iyiegbuniwe has also appeared in 58 games, all with the Chicago Bears and has 29 career tackles. He was taken in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Bears.

O’Daniel and Iyiegbuniwe were brought in for pre-draft visits by the Steelers leading up to the 2018 draft so these are players who have been on the Steelers’ radar for years.

Currently, the Steelers have a full 53-man roster and practice squad so if the team is looking to add someone to their roster, they’ll have to make a corresponding move. The team could also be doing its due diligence and updating its emergency call list. Pittsburgh isn’t known to be dealing with any injuries at ILB exiting last night’s game, only CB Ahkello Witherspoon was mentioned injured, but it’s possible there’s currently an unreported injury we may find out more about next week.