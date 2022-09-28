Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 4: Witherspoon Sidelined; Fitzpatrick, Two Others Listed As Full Participants

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first official injury report of Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their Sunday home game against the New York Jets, and it includes four players listed on it.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers was cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring). He injured his hamstring during the team’s Thursday night road loss to the Cleveland Browns. It will now be interesting to see how Thursday and Friday goes for Witherspoon. If he can’t play on Sunday against the Jets, cornerbacks Levi Wallace and Cameron Sutton will likely be the starters on the outside and Arthur Maulet would likely play quite a bit in the slot in some sub packages.

There is some good news to pass along on this Wednesday as safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (concussion), guard Kevin Dotson (ankle), and punter Pressley Harvin III (hip) all practiced fully earlier in the day. Fitzpatrick was in the concussion protocol on Tuesday, according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

The fact that Harvin practiced fully on Wednesday is a great sign and especially considering that the team signed veteran punter Jordan Berry to the practice squad on Tuesday. We’ll wait and see if Harvin can continue practicing fully the next two days. If needed on Sunday, Berry would need to be elevated from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster on Saturday.

As for Dotson, word on Wednesday is that he should be fine for Sunday’s home game against the Jets.