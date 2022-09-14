Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 2: RB Najee Harris, CB Levi Wallace, C Mason Cole All Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first official injury report of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their Sunday home game against the New England Patriots, and it includes five players listed on it.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers was outside linebacker T.J. Watt (pectoral). He will obviously be sidelined multiple weeks due to the pec injury he suffered on Sunday in the team’s road win. Watt reportedly won’t need surgery and it will be interesting to see if he’s placed on the Reserve/Injured list by Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

Limited in practice on Wednesday for the Steelers were running back Najee Harris (foot), center Mason Cole (ankle), and cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle). Harris is still maintaining on Wednesday that he expects to play on Sunday against the Patriots. He left the Week 1 game late with his foot injury and did not return to the contest.

“Football happened. Stuff happens,” said Harris after Wednesday’s practice. “I’m good. It’s part of the sport. It’s a little injury. I got hurt plenty of times. It’s good.”

Cole is expected to play on Sunday, according to what head coach Mike Tomlin indicated on Tuesday. Cole returned to the Week 1 game after leaving for a few plays with his ankle injury. As for Wallace, we’ll have to wait and see what the rest of the week holds for him.

“I’m good,” said Wallace on Wednesday. “Sunday’s still far away.

Practicing fully for the Steelers on Wednesday was inside linebacker Robert Spillane (eye) and thus he seems to be on track to play on Sunday against the Patriots.