Steelers Vs. Browns 2022 Week 3: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2022 Week 3
Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) vs. Cleveland Browns (1-1)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, September, 11, 2022
Site: FirstEnergy Stadium (67,895) • Cleveland, OH
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: Amazon Prime Video (Nationally) & WXPI-TV (Locally)
Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analysis), Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Browns -4.5
Trends:
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.
Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against Cleveland.
Pittsburgh are 15-4-1 SU in their last 20 games against Cleveland.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games on the road.
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games when playing on the road against Cleveland.
Pittsburgh are 8-3-1 ATS in their last 12 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Pittsburgh are 6-3 SU in their last 9 games played in September.
Cleveland are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Cleveland’s last 9 games.
Cleveland are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 7 games against Pittsburgh.
Cleveland are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games at home.
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Cleveland’s last 9 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
Cleveland are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Cleveland are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games played in September.
Cleveland are 5-13 SU in their last 18 games played in week 3.
Steelers Injuries
None
Browns Injuries:
DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) – Out
Weather:
Game Release:
