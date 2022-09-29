Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 4: CB Ahkello Witherspoon Remains Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 4, and the Thursday offering shows some continued good news when it comes to a few key players ahead of the team’s Sunday home game against the New York Jets.

Not practicing again for the Steelers on Thursday was cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and with that, it’s looking like he’s very questionable to play on Sunday against the Jets. Should Witherspoon indeed miss that game, it’s likely that the Steelers’ two starting outside cornerbacks in that contest will be Cameron Sutton and Levi Wallace. Witherspoon sustained his hamstring injury during the team’s Thursday night game and the fact that he still isn’t practicing obviously isn’t a great sign.

Also sitting out Thursday’s practice for the Steelers was defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (not injury related), a new addition to the team’s injury report. It appears as though Ogunjobi was just given a rest day, however, so look for him to practice fully on Friday.

Practicing fully again for the Steelers on Thursday were safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (concussion), guard Kevin Dotson (ankle), and punter Pressley Harvin III (hip). All three appear to be on track to play against the Jets on Sunday. Fitzpatrick started the week off in concussion protocol but with two full practices in a row now in the books, it would likely take a setback in his condition these next few days for him to sit out Sunday.

The Steelers signed punter Jordan Berry to their practice squad on Tuesday should Harvin have any sort of setback with his hip injury that he’s dealing with now.