Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 2: RB Najee Harris, CB Levi Wallace Listed As Full Practice Participants

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 2 and the Thursday offering shows some good news when it comes to a few key players.

Steelers Week 2 Thursday injury report shows Najee Harris as a full participant along with CB Levi Wallace #Steelers pic.twitter.com/kHSeD8TpLE — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 15, 2022

After being limited in practice on Wednesday. Steelers running back Najee Harris (foot) and cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle) are both listed as being full participants on Thursday. Harris has maintained since Tuesday that he will play on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Harris and Wallace both left the team’s Week 1 game with their respective injuries.

Limited in practice on Thursday was center Mason Cole (ankle) and that was the same for him on Wednesday,. Cole is still expected to play on Sunday against the Patriots. He left the week 1 game with his ankle injury briefly but did return to finish that contest.

Steelers inside linebacker Robert Spillane (eye) practiced fully again on Thursday and is expected to play against the Patriots.

The Steelers limited defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related) on Thursday and this now seems like something we can expect to see all season once a week. Heyward is expected to practice fully on Friday and play on Sunday against the Patriots.

The Steelers placed outside linebacker T.J. Watt (pectoral) on the Reserve/Injured list earlier on Thursday so he’ll miss the next four games at a minimum.