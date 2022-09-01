Steelers Reportedly Reuniting With Mark Gilbert, Signing CB To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly reuniting with young cornerback Mark Gilbert after losing him last season to the Detroit Lions.

According to Ari Meirov, the Steelers are signing the former UDFA cornerback to the practice squad Thursday, bringing the UDFA out of Duke back to where his career started in the Steel City.

Former #Lions CB Mark Gilbert, cousin of Darrelle Revis, is signing today with the #Steelers practice squad, per source. Gilbert was with Pittsburgh last season before Detroit signed him to their active roster. Steelers get him back now. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 1, 2022

Gilbert, the cousin of Darrelle Revis, signed with the Steelers as a UDFA out of Duke and stuck around on the Steelers’ practice squad into mid-October last season before being signed to the 53-man roster by the Detroit Lions. Once with the Lions, Gilbert appeared in eight games in Detroit, including one game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In those eight games with Detroit, Gilbert recorded three tackles, one pass deflection and a fumble recovery, which came in the tie with the Steelers at then-Heinz Field.

The Steelers are getting CB Mark Gilbert back to the practice squad, per @MySportsUpdate #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 1, 2022

For his college career at Duke, Gilbert registered just 65 total tackles, five tackles for loss, seven interceptions, and 17 passes defensed for the Blue Devils. He also played in just 23 games in college over a span of four seasons due to hip and foot injuries. He chose to opt out of most of the 2020 season to prepare for the NFL.

At his pro day, Gilbert measured in at 6001, 186 pounds and he reportedly ran his 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds. He did 13 reps on the bench at his Pro Day and registered a vertical jump of 36 inches and a broad jump of 10’10”. His short shuttle time was 4.38 seconds, and he finished his 3-cone drill in 7.10 seconds, per the reports.

The return to Pittsburgh solidifies the cornerback room on the practice squad after the Steelers lost Justin Layne on waivers to the New York Giants, and UDFA Carlins Platel to injured reserve late in the final preseason game against the Lions Sunday. Safety Elijah Riley is the only other defensive back currently on the practice squad in Pittsburgh.