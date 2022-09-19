Steelers Open Week 3 As 3.5-Point Consensus Road Underdogs Against Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their third game of the 2022 regular season on Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns, and that road game will take place at FirstEnergy Stadium. On Monday, the official start of Week 3 for the Thursday night combatants, the Steelers are consensus 3.5-point underdogs to the Browns, according to vegasinsider.com. The consensus over/under point total for the contest is 40 as of Monday morning.

The Browns enter Week 3 with a 1-1 record following a Week 1 road win against the Carolina Panthers and a Week 2 home loss to the New York Jets.

Cleveland is led at quarterback by Jacoby Brissett, and he enters Week 3 having completed 40 of his 61 total pass attempts for 376 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Brissette has also rushed for 53 yards on 10 carries so far this season.

The Browns leading receiver entering Week 3 is Amari Cooper as he has registered 118 yards receiving and a touchdown on 12 total receptions. Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is second on the team with 60 yards on six total receptions.

Running back Nick Chubb leads the Browns in rushing entering Week 3 as he has 228 yards and three touchdowns on 39 total carries. Chubb has also registered four receptions for another 28 yards ahead of the team’s week 3 game.

Leading the Browns on the defensive side of the football entering Week 3 is linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah with 14 total tackles with three resulting in lost yardage. He also has one forced fumble in the first two games. Defensive end Myles Garrett leads the Browns in sacks entering Week 3 with three. Fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is second behind Garrett with 1.5 sacks.

Browns safety Grant Delpit has the team’s only interception so far this season and Clowney has the only fumble recovery for the defense.

All-time, the Steelers and Browns have met each other 141 times (including three postseason games), with Pittsburgh winning 79 games and Cleveland winning 61. The two teams have also tied once. The Steelers have won the last two games between the two teams.

The Steelers are 24-6-1 against the Browns under head coach Mike Tomlin, and 9-5-1 against them on the road in Cleveland.

The last time the Steelers and Browns played was in Week 17 of the 2021 season. The Steelers won that game 26-14 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The steelers also beat the Browns 15-10 last season in a Week 8 game played in Cleveland.

For his career, Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky is 1-0 against the Browns, with that win coming at home in Chicago in 2017. He completed 14 of his 23 total pass attempts in that contest for 193 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call for Amazon Prime for the Week 3 game between the Steelers and the Browns.