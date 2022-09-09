Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 1: All Players Full Participants

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their third official injury report of the 2022 NFL season on Friday ahead of their Sunday road game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it includes four players listed as all practicing fully earlier in the day.

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (shoulder), tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (back), inside linebacker Marcus Allen (hamstring), and defensive tackler Cameron Heyward (not injury related) all are ,listed as Friday full participants on the injury report to close out the week. All four are now expected to play on Sunday against the Bengals. No players received game status designations to close out Friday.

Johnson practicing fully on Friday is great news on the heels of him being limited on both Wednesday and Thursday. He told the media on Friday that he intends on playing on Sunday and the same went for Okorafor, who was added to the injury report on Thursday after not practicing because of a back injury.

The two other players listed, Allen and Heyward, will surely play on Sunday. Allen previously practiced fully on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. Heyward was added on Thursday after being given the day off to rest.

The Steelers’ Sunday inactive list isn’t expected to include players scratched due to injury. That list of players figures to include quarterback Mason Rudolph, who enters the regular season as No. 3 on the depth chart at the position. The Steelers could have two healthy defensive linemen on their inactive list on Sunday as well.